GP Eco Solutions India IPO subscribed 30 times so far on Day 1; Check GMP, price band, other key details of SME IPO
GP Eco Solutions IPO price band is set at ₹90 to ₹94 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company plans to raise ₹30.79 crore from the issue which is entirely a fresh issue of 32.76 lakh equity shares.
GP Eco Solutions IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of GP Eco Solutions India Ltd has been heavily oversubscribed within hours of opening on Friday. GP Eco Solutions IPO is an SME IPO and the bidding for the issue began on June 14 and will close on June 19.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started