GP Eco Solutions India IPO to open for subscription on June 14; price band set at ₹90-94 apiece
GP Eco Solutions India IPO commences for subscription on June 14 and concludes on June 19 with a price band of ₹90-94 per share. The company plans to issue 32,76,000 Equity Shares via book-building process. Distribution includes solar inverters and panels.
GP Eco Solutions India IPO: The initial public offering of GP Eco Solutions India, an integrated solar energy solutions provider, will commence for subscription on Friday, June 14, and will conclude on Wednesday, June 19. The issue's price band has been set in the range of ₹90 to ₹94 per share. The GP Eco Solutions IPO lot size is 2,000 shares. The floor price is 9 times of the face value and the cap price is 9.40 times of the face value of the equity shares.
