GP Eco Solutions IPO Allotment Today: Here's how to check status; know latest GMP
Investors can check their allotment status for GP Eco Solutions IPO via Bigshare Services. The IPO, subscribed 856.21 times, has a GMP of ₹180.
Following significant investor interest during the three days of bidding, investors can now check their allotment status for the GP Eco Solutions India IPO. The status can be verified through the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services' website.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started