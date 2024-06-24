GP Eco Solutions share price makes a bumper debut; stock lists with 299% premium at ₹375 on NSE SME
GP Eco Solutions IPO listing was better than market expectations. GP Eco Solutions IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, ahead of the listing was ₹181 per share, indicating a listing premium of 193%.
GP Eco Solutions India IPO Listing: GP Eco Solutions share price made a stellar stock market debut on Monday as the stock was listed at a hefty premium. GP Eco Solutions shares got listed at ₹375 apiece on NSE SME, a premium of ₹281, or 299% to the issue price of ₹94 per share.
