GP Eco Solutions India IPO Listing: GP Eco Solutions share price made a stellar stock market debut on Monday as the stock was listed at a hefty premium. GP Eco Solutions shares got listed at ₹375 apiece on NSE SME, a premium of ₹281, or 299% to the issue price of ₹94 per share.

GP Eco Solutions IPO listing was better than market expectations. GP Eco Solutions IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, ahead of the listing was ₹181 per share, indicating a listing premium of 193%.

GP Eco Solutions shares grew IPO investors' money by more than four times upon listing.

GP Eco Solutions IPO opened for subscription on June 14 and closed on June 19. The issue received strong response from investors across the board.

GP Eco Solutions IPO was subscribed by a total of 856.21 times. The public issue received 793.20 times subscription in the retail category, 236.64 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category, and 1,824.87 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

The ₹30.79 crore worth GP Eco Solutions IPO price band was set at ₹90 to ₹94 per share, and the issue was entirely a fresh issue of 32.76 lakh equity shares.

GP Eco Solutions IPO allotment was finalized on June 20, and the GP Eco Solutions IPO listing date was today, June 24.

Corporate Capitalventures Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the GP Eco Solutions IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.

GP Eco Solutions India offers solar energy solutions and deals in solar inverters and solar panels. Deepak Pandey, Anju Pandey, and Astik Mani Tripathi are the promoters of the company.

The company intends to utilize the net issue proceeds to meet working capital requirements, investment in the subsidiary and general corporate expenses.

