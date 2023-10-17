GPT Healthcare files DRHP with SEBI in second attempt to go public; check OFS, fresh issue details
In January 2021, the Kolkata-based company had filed preliminary papers with SEBI to raise ₹450-500 crore through the issue. The company had received the markets regulator's nod to float the issue but did not go ahead with the launch.
GPT Healthcare has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO). This is the multispecialty hospital chain's second attempt to go public.
