OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Ipo /  GPT Healthcare gets Sebi approval for 500 crore IPO

GPT Healthcare gets Sebi approval for 500 crore IPO

GPT Healthcare, which filed the DRHP in August, obtained its observations on December 29, 2021, an update with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed on Monday.Premium
GPT Healthcare, which filed the DRHP in August, obtained its observations on December 29, 2021, an update with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed on Monday.
 2 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2022, 07:08 PM IST Livemint

  • The Initial Public Offering (IPO) comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth 17.5 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 2.98 crore equity shares by a promoter entity and an investor, as per the DRHP

Listen to this article

GPT Healthcare Limited, which operates and manages mid-sized hospitals under the ILS Hospitals brand, has received capital markets regulator Sebi's go-ahead to raise up to 500 crore through an initial share sale.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) includes fresh issuance of equity shares worth 17.5 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 2.98 crore equity shares by a promoter entity and an investor, as per the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

The OFS consists of sale of up to 38.05 lakh equity shares by GPT Sons and up to 2.61 crore equity shares by private equity firm BanyanTree Growth Capital II LLC. The private equity firm will be fully exiting the firm through the IPO.

GPT Healthcare, which filed the DRHP in August, obtained its observations on December 29, 2021, an update with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed today.

In Sebi parlance, issuance of observations letter implies its go ahead for the IPO.

As per market sources, the IPO is expected to fetch between 450 crore to 500 crore.

Proceeds from the fresh issuance of shares will be used to purchase medical equipment and for general corporate purposes.

Currently, GPT Sons holds 67.34 per cent stake in GPT Healthcare and BanyanTree Growth Capital II, LLC owns 32.64 per cent stake in the company.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Kolkata-based GPT Healthcare operates a chain of mid-sized hospitals in eastern India under the 'ILS Hospitals' brand and provides integrated healthcare services, with a focus on secondary and tertiary care.

As of 30 September, 2021, it operated four multi-specialty hospitals with a total capacity of 556 beds.

A few days ago, the firm signed a MoU and long term lease agreement for a hospital with 140 beds in Ranchi with an investment of 50 crore. The Ranchi hospital is expected commence operations in 2025.

DAM Capital and SBI Capital Markets are the lead managers to the issue.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout