GPT Healthcare IPO Day 2: Check latest GMP, subscription status, other details; should you subscribe?
GPT Healthcare IPO GMP is +19, indicating share price premium in grey market. Expected listing price is ₹205 apiece. Anand Rathi recommends 'Subscribe - Long Term' rating, while Hensex Securities suggests 'Subscribe' for long-term perspective.
GPT Healthcare IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, February 22, and will close on Monday, February 26. On the first day, GPT Healthcare IPO subscription status was 37%. The issue's retail portion was subscribed 66%, non-institutional investors (NIIs) portion was booked 18%, and Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIBs) portion is yet to receive bids.
