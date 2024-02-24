GPT Healthcare IPO: GMP, review to subscription status. Apply or not?
GPT Healthcare IPO GMP: The grey market sentimkent has improved regarding this super specialty hospital company, say market observers
GPT Healthcare IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of GPT Healthcare Limited hit the Indian primary market on 22nd February 2024 i.e. on Thursday last week. the public issue will remain open till 26th February 2024 i.e. till Monday next week. The mid-sized multi-specialty hotel company has fixed the issue price at ₹177 to ₹186 per equity share. As per the GPT Healthcare IPO subscription status, the public issue has been subscribed 0.85 times in first two days of bidding.
