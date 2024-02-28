GPT Healthcare IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of hospitals chains and healthcare services provider GPT Healthcare was concluded on February 26. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

GPT Healthcare IPO received decent investors' response during the bidding period from February 22 to February 26 and the issue was oversubscribed heavily.

As the IPO allotment of GPT Healthcare has been finalised, focus now shifts to GPT Healthcare IPO listing.

GPT Healthcare IPO listing date is likely to be on February 29, Thursday.

Ahead of the listing, let us check what GPT Healthcare IPO GMP indicate about the share listing price.

GPT Healthcare IPO GMP Today GPT Healthcare IPO was commanding a decent premium in the grey market today. GPT Healthcare IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, was ₹17 per share.

Considering the GMP today and the issue price of ₹186 per share, GPT Healthcare shares' estimated listing price is ₹203 apiece, which is at a premium of 9.14% to the issue price.

GPT Healthcare IPO Subscription Status GPT Healthcare IPO has been subscribed 8.52 times in total. The public issue received bids for 16.84 crore crore equity shares as against 1.97 crore shares on the offer.

The IPO got subscribed 2.44 times in the retail category, 17.30 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers' (QIB) category and 11.02 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

GPT Healthcare IPO details.

GPT Healthcare IPO Details GPT Healthcare raised ₹525.14 crore from the IPO which comprised a combination of fresh issue of 22 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹40 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 2.61 crore shares aggregating to ₹485.14 crore.

GPT Healthcare IPO price band was set at ₹177 to ₹186 per share.

The bidding for GPT Healthcare IPO started on February 22 and ended on February 26. The IPO allotment was finalized on February 27 and the shares into the demat accounts of eligible investors was done on February 28.

GPT Healthcare IPO listing date is fixed on February 29 and the shares will list on BSE, NSE.

JM Financial Limited is the book running lead manager of the GPT Healthcare IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.

