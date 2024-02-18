GPT Healthcare IPO: Here's all we know so far about upcoming public issue
GPT Healthcare IPO is a book built issue, comprising of fresh issue of ₹40 crore and offer for sale of 2.61 crore shares.
Kolkata-based GPT Healthcare initial public offering (IPO) will for subscription on February 22, 2024 and closes on February 26, 2024. However, the price band for the upcoming IPO has not been announced yet.
