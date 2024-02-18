 GPT Healthcare IPO: Here's all we know so far about upcoming public issue | Mint
GPT Healthcare IPO: Here's all we know so far about upcoming public issue

 Vaamanaa Sethi

GPT Healthcare IPO is a book built issue, comprising of fresh issue of ₹40 crore and offer for sale of 2.61 crore shares.

GPT Healthcare IPO (Company Website)Premium
Kolkata-based GPT Healthcare initial public offering (IPO) will for subscription on February 22, 2024 and closes on February 26, 2024. However, the price band for the upcoming IPO has not been announced yet.

GPT Healthcare IPO is a book built issue, comprising of fresh issue of 40 crore and offer for sale of 2.61 crore shares.

Around 50 percent of the issue is reserved for QIB, not less than 35 percent of the issue reserved for retail investors and not less than 15 percent of the offer is reserved for NII.

Also read: Gala Precision Engineering files draft papers with SEBI to raise funds via IPO

GPT Healthcare Limited operates a chain of mid-sized, multi-specialty, full-service hospitals in Eastern India under the ILS Hospitals brand, providing integrated healthcare services focusing on secondary and tertiary care.

Based in Kolkata, West Bengal, the company offers a range of healthcare services in over 35 specialties and super-specialties, including internal medicine and diabetology, nephrology (including kidney transplant), laparoscopic and general surgery, gynaecology and obstetrics, intensive care, gastroenterology, orthopaedics and joint replacement, interventional cardiology, neurology, neurosurgery, paediatrics, and neonatology. It also offers integrated diagnostic services and pharmacies.

The company proposes to utilize the net proceeds towards funding towards repayment or prepayment, in full or in part, of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company from banks and financial institutions and general corporate purposes.

Also read: IPOs next week: Two mainboard, 3 SME public issues to keep primary market busy

GPT Healthcare Limited's revenue increased by 7.11% and profit after tax (PAT) dropped by -6.37% between the financial year ending with March 31, 2023.

The allotment for the GPT Healthcare IPO is expected to be finalized on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. The IPO will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed as Thursday, February 29, 2024.

Jm Financial Limited is the book running lead manager of the GPT Healthcare IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Published: 18 Feb 2024, 03:02 PM IST
