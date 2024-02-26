GPT Healthcare IPO: Issue subscribed 8.52 times on the last day; check GMP, key dates, more
GPT Healthcare IPO's GMP at +9. Expected listing price at ₹195 apiece. Current GMP signals lower side. IPO subscribed 8.52 times on last day. Retail portion oversubscribed. NII and QIB portions also oversubscribed. GPT Healthcare IPO managed to sail through fully booked.
GPT Healthcare IPO Subscription Status: GPT Healthcare IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, February 22, and will close today (Monday, February 26). GPT Healthcare IPO managed to sail through on the last day as its been fully booked. On the third day, GPT Healthcare IPO has been subscribed 8.52 times, as per BSE data.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started