GPT Healthcare IPO Subscription Status: GPT Healthcare IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, February 22, and will close today (Monday, February 26). GPT Healthcare IPO managed to sail through on the last day as its been fully booked. On the third day, GPT Healthcare IPO has been subscribed 8.52 times, as per BSE data.

GPT Healthcare IPO's retail portion has been booked 2.44 times, Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion is booked 11.02 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion is booked 17.30 times, as per BSE data.

GPT Healthcare IPO's retail portion was completely booked on the second day, but the total subscription numbers struggled to reach 100%. GPT Healthcare IPO subscription status was 85% on day 2.

GPT Healthcare IPO's retail portion was booked 1.25 times, as per BSE data. The NII portion was booked 79%, and QIB portion was booked 19%, as per BSE data.

On the first day, GPT Healthcare IPO subscription status was 37%. The issue's retail portion was subscribed 66%, NII portion was booked 18%, and QIBs portion is yet to receive bids.

GPT Healthcare IPO details.

GPT Healthcare IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹177 to ₹186 per equity share of face value of ₹10. GPT IPO lot size is 80 equity shares and in multiples of 80 equity shares thereafter.

GPT Healthcare IPO raised ₹157.54 crores from anchor investors on Thursday, February 22. The company notified the exchanges that it allocated 84,69,996 equity shares at ₹186 apiece.

GPT Healthcare IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

GPT Healthcare Ltd operates a chain of mid-sized full service hospitals under the 'ILS Hospitals' brand and provide integrated healthcare services, with a focus on secondary and tertiary care.

GPT Healthcare IPO Subscription Status today GPT Healthcare IPO has received bids for 16,84,72,240 shares against 1,97,63,327 shares on offer, according to data from the BSE.

GPT Healthcare IPO retail investors' portion received bids for 2,41,29,600 shares against 98,81,664 shares on offer for this segment.

GPT IPO 's non-institutional investors' portion received bids for 4,66,58,640 shares against 42,34,999 on offer for this segment.

GPT Healthcare IPO's QIBs portion have received 9,76,84,000 shares against 56,46,664 shares on offer for this segment.

GPT Healthcare IPO details GPT Healthcare IPO, which is worth ₹525.14 crore, comprises a fresh issue of ₹40 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 26,082,786 equity shares of ₹10 aggregating up to ₹485.14 crore by the investor selling shareholder, BanyanTree Growth Capital II, LLC.

The company intends to use the net proceeds to finance the following goals: general corporate objectives; full or partial repayment or payback of some existing loans obtained by the company from banks and financial institutions.

GPT Healthcare IPO's book running lead manager is JM Financial Limited, and the issue's registrar is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

GPT Healthcare IPO GMP today GPT IPO GMP or grey market premium is + 9. This indicates GPT Healthcare share price was trading at a premium of ₹9 in the grey market, as per investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the GPT Healthcare IPO expected listing price is indicated at ₹195 apiece, which is 4.84% higher than the IPO price of ₹186.

Based on last 11 sessions grey market activities, the current GMP ( ₹9) is showing signals towards the lower side. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹19, according to investorgain.com analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

