GPT Healthcare IPO last day: Check latest GMP, subscription status, review, key dates, more. Apply or not?
GPT Healthcare IPO comprises fresh issue of ₹40 crore and OFS of 26,082,786 equity shares worth ₹485.14 crore. Net proceeds will be used for corporate objectives and loan repayment. GPT IPO GMP is +9, indicating a listing price of ₹195 apiece.
GPT Healthcare IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, February 22, and will close today (Monday, February 26). GPT Healthcare IPO's retail portion was completely booked on the second day, but the total subscription numbers struggled to reach 100%. GPT Healthcare IPO subscription status was 85% on day 2.
