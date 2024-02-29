GPT Healthcare IPO listing date today. GMP, experts see up to 10% listing gain for share allottees
GPT Healthcare IPO GMP: The grey market is signaling that GPT Healthcare IPO listing price would be around ₹204 per share
GPT Healthcare IPO listing date: After the announcement of share allotment, the GPT Healthcare IPO listing date has been fixed on 29th February 2024. As per the information available on the BSE website, GPT Healthcare shares will be listed on BSE and NSE in a special pre-opening session on 29th February 2024 i.e. today. Meanwhile, ahead of the GPT Healthcare IPO listing, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹18 in the grey market today. As per the stock market observers, GPT Healthcare IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹18, which is ₹4 higher than its Wednesday GMP of ₹14.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started