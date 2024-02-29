GPT Healthcare IPO listing date: After the announcement of share allotment, the GPT Healthcare IPO listing date has been fixed on 29th February 2024. As per the information available on the BSE website, GPT Healthcare shares will be listed on BSE and NSE in a special pre-opening session on 29th February 2024 i.e. today. Meanwhile, ahead of the GPT Healthcare IPO listing, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹18 in the grey market today. As per the stock market observers, GPT Healthcare IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹18, which is ₹4 higher than its Wednesday GMP of ₹14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Thursday, February 29, 2024, the equity shares of GPT Healthcare Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities," the BSE notice says.

According to stock market experts, GPT Healthcare IPO was subscribed 8.52 times but retail and HNI investors didn't turn up in big numbers. So, GPT Healthcare shares may not feel the selling pressure post-listing. They said that GPT Healthcare IPO listing would be positive and GPT Healthcare IPO listing price would be in the range of ₹185 to ₹195 per share.

GPT Healthcare IPO listing price prediction Speaking on GPT Healthcare IPO listing, Prathamesh Masdekar, Research Analyst at StoxBox said, "GPT Healthcare IPO received a muted 8.52x oversubscription. However, we expect a positive listing for the issue when it is listed on the bourses on Thursday. We expect the stock to list at a premium of around 5% to the issue price of Rs. 186 per share."

Expecting a positive debut of GPT Healthcare shares, VLA Ambala, a SEBI Registered Research Analyst and Founder of Stock Market Today said, "By the end of the three-day bidding, GPT Healthcare, a chain of mid-sized, multi-specialty hospitals, received subscriptions for 16,84,72,240 shares, surpassing the initial offering of 1,97,63,327. This underscores the potential of the healthcare sector and offers hope for a premium IPO listing. However, investors should note that despite a surge of 7.11% in GPT Healthcare’s revenue, its PAT declined by -6.37% in the year ending FY23, and it aims to use most of its IPO proceeds to repay debt. However, I forecast a premium listing but not multifold returns for this IPO on the listing day."

Asked about the GPT Healthcare IPO listing gain that an allottee can expect today, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services said, "GPT Healthcare IPO received a muted response from the primary market investors. It was subscribed 8.52 times but the retail and HNI investors remained away from the public issue. Hence, the stock may not feel the selling pressure post-listing. I am expecting the GPT Healthcare IPO listing price in the ₹190 to ₹195 per share range."

GPT Healthcare IPO GMP today As mentioned above GPT Healthcare IPO GMP today is ₹18, which is ₹4 higher from the Wednesday GMP of ₹14. This means the grey market is expecting that the GPT Healthcare IPO listing price would be ₹204 ( ₹186 + ₹18), which is around 10 percent higher than the GPT Healthcare IPO price band of ₹177 to ₹186 per equity share. So, the grey market is expecting a 10 percent listing gain for allottees.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

