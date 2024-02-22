GPT Healthcare IPO opens today. GMP, review, subscription status, other details. Apply or not?
GPT Healthcare IPO GMP: Shares of the super specialty hospital are trading at par in the grey market today, say observers
GPT Healthcare IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of GPT Healthcare Ltd has hit the Indian primary market today. The public issue will remain open for bidders till 26th February 2024 i.e. till Monday next week. The mid-sized multi-specialty hospital has fixed the price band of its public issue at ₹177 to ₹186 per equity share.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started