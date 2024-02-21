GPT Healthcare IPO opens for subscription tomorrow (Thursday, February 22). GPT Healthcare Ltd operates a chain of mid-sized full service hospitals under the ‘ILS Hospitals’ brand and provide integrated healthcare services, with a focus on secondary and tertiary care.

According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the organisation provides a wide range of medical services in more than 35 specialties and super specialties, including internal medicine and diabetology, nephrology (including renal transplants), general and laparoscopic surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, critical care, gastroenterology, orthopaedics and joint replacements, interventional cardiology, neurology, and neurosurgery, paediatrics, and neonatology.

As of September 30, 2023, the company managed four multispecialty hospitals with a combined bed capacity of 561 in West Bengal's Howrah, Dum Dum, Salt Lake, and Agartala.

As per the RHP, the company's listed peers are Global Health Limited (with a P/E of 90.29), Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Limited (with a P/E of 49.51), Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Limited (with a P/E of 81.73), Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Limited (with a P/E of 37.66), Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Limited (with a P/E of 29.93), and Shalby Limited (with a P/E of 49.01).

The company's promoters are GPT Sons Private Limited, Dwarika Prasad Tantia, Dr. Om Tantia, and Shree Gopal Tantia. The promoters own 53,805,600 equity shares in total as of the date of this RHP (February 15, 2024), which accounts for 67.34% of the company's paid-up equity share capital.

Between March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023, GPT Healthcare Limited's profit after tax (PAT) dropped by -6.37% while its revenue climbed by 7.11%.

Here are the 10 key things to know about GPT Healthcare IPO:

GPT Healthcare IPO date: GPT Healthcare IPO opens for subscription on Thursday, February 22, and closes on Monday, February 26.

GPT Healthcare IPO price band: GPT IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹177 to ₹186 per equity share of face value of ₹10.

GPT Healthcare IPO lot size: GPT IPO lot size is 80 equity shares and in multiples of 80 equity shares thereafter.

Anchor investors: The allocation to anchor investors for GPT Healthcare IPO is scheduled to take place today (Wednesday, February 21).

GPT Healthcare IPO details: GPT Healthcare IPO, which is worth ₹525.14 crore, comprises a fresh issue of ₹40 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 26,082,786 equity shares of ₹10 aggregating up to ₹485.14 crore by the investor selling shareholder, BanyanTree Growth Capital II, LLC.

GPT Healthcare IPO objectives: The company intends to use the net proceeds to finance the following goals: general corporate objectives; full or partial repayment or payback of some existing loans obtained by the company from banks and financial institutions.

GPT Healthcare IPO listing date and allotment details: Tentatively, GPT Healthcare IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Tuesday, February 27 and the company will initiate refunds on Wednesday, February 28, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day. GPT Healthcare IPO shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Thursday, February 29.

Lead Manager and Registrar of GPT Healthcare IPO: The GPT Healthcare IPO's book running lead manager is JM Financial Limited, and the issue's registrar is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

GPT Healthcare IPO reservation: GPT Healthcare IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

GPT Healthcare IPO GMP today: GPT IPO GMP or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹186 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to, according to investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

