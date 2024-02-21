GPT Healthcare IPO opens tomorrow: GMP, issue details, 10 key things to know before investing in ₹525-crore issue
GPT Healthcare IPO opens on Thursday, February 22, offering equity shares in the price band of ₹177 to ₹186. The IPO aims to raise ₹525.14 crore through a fresh issue and an offer-for-sale.
GPT Healthcare IPO opens for subscription tomorrow (Thursday, February 22). GPT Healthcare Ltd operates a chain of mid-sized full service hospitals under the ‘ILS Hospitals’ brand and provide integrated healthcare services, with a focus on secondary and tertiary care.
