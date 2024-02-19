GPT Healthcare IPO: Price band set at ₹177-186 per share; check issue size, key dates, more
GPT Healthcare IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹177 to ₹186 per equity share.
GPT Healthcare IPO price band: The GPT Healthcare IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹177 to ₹186 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The GPT Healthcare IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Thursday, February 22, and will close on Monday, February 26. The allocation to anchor investors for the GPT Healthcare IPO is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, February 21.
