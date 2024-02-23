GPT Healthcare IPO retail portion fully booked on second day of bidding

GPT Healthcare initial public offering (IPO), which opened on February 22 for subscription, saw retail category fully subscribed on the second day of bidding. The retail portion subscribed 1.25 times on Friday, February 23.

The issue received bids of 1,67,75,440 shares against the offered 1,97,63,327 equity shares, at a price band of ₹177-186, according to the data available on the stock exchanges. Overall, the issue was subscribed 0. 85 times at the end of the second day for subscription.

Also read: GPT Healthcare IPO Day 2: Check latest GMP, subscription status, other details; should you subscribe?

Meanwhile, the Non-Institutional Investors portion was subscribed 0.79 times, Qualified Institutional Buyer portion was subscribed 0.19 times. The issue will close on Monday, February 26, 2024.

On the first day, GPT Healthcare IPO subscription status was 37%. The issue's retail portion was subscribed 66%, non-institutional investors (NIIs) portion was booked 18%, and Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIBs) portion is yet to receive bids.

Brokerage firms like Reliance Securities, Nirmal Bang, AnandRathi and SMIFS have given a “Subscribe" rating to GPT Healthcare Ltd, given its strong positioning in underserved and populous healthcare delivery markets.

GPT Healthcare IPO details

GPT Healthcare IPO, which is worth ₹525.14 crore, comprises a fresh issue of ₹40 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 26,082,786 equity shares of ₹10 aggregating up to ₹485.14 crore by the investor selling shareholder, BanyanTree Growth Capital II, LLC.

The company intends to use the net proceeds to finance the following goals: general corporate objectives; full or partial repayment or payback of some existing loans obtained by the company from banks and financial institutions.

Also read: GPT Healthcare Limited garners ₹157 crore from anchor investors before IPO

GPT Healthcare Ltd operates a chain of mid-sized full service hospitals under the ‘ILS Hospitals’ brand and provide integrated healthcare services, with a focus on secondary and tertiary care.

Between March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023, GPT Healthcare Limited's profit after tax (PAT) dropped by -6.37% while its revenue climbed by 7.11%.

JM Financial Limited is the sole book running lead manager and Link Intime India Private Limited is the registrar of the offer. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

BSE More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!