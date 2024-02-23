GPT Healthcare IPO retail portion fully booked on second day of bidding
GPT Healthcare IPO retail portion subscribed 1.25 times on Friday, February 23. The issue received bids of 1,67,75,440 shares against the offered 1,97,63,327 equity shares
GPT Healthcare initial public offering (IPO), which opened on February 22 for subscription, saw retail category fully subscribed on the second day of bidding. The retail portion subscribed 1.25 times on Friday, February 23.
