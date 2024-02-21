GPT Healthcare Limited garners ₹157 crore from anchor investors before IPO
GPT Healthcare informed the bourses that it allocated 84,69,996 equity shares at ₹186 per share on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, to anchor investors.
GPT Healthcare hasgarnered ₹157.54 crores from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering that opens for public subscription on Thursday, February 22, 2024.
