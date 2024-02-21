GPT Healthcare Limited garners ₹157 crore from anchor investors before IPO

GPT Healthcare hasgarnered ₹157.54 crores from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering that opens for public subscription on Thursday, February 22, 2024.

The company informed the bourses that it allocated 84,69,996 equity shares at ₹186 per share on Wednesday, February 21,2024, to anchor investors.

Foreign and Domestic Institutions who participated in the anchor were Kotak Mutal Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, Bandhan Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Life Insurance, Societe Generale, Duro One Investments Limited, India Capital Growth Fund, Copthall Mauritius, LC Pharos Multi Strategy Fund, Subhkam Ventures and DE Shaw.

Out of the total allocation of 84,69,996 equity shares to the anchor investors, 38,09,760 equity shares were allocated to 3 domestic mutual funds through a total of 7 schemes amounting to ₹70.86 crore (approx.) i.e. 44.98 percent of the total anchor book size.

JM Financial Limited is the sole book-running lead manager to the Issueand Link Intime India Private Limited is the registrar of the offer. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

GPT Healthcare IPO details

GPT Healthcare IPO is a book built issue of ₹525.14 crores. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 0.22 crore shares aggregating to ₹40 crores and offer for sale of 2.61 crore shares aggregating to ₹485.14 crores.

View Full Image GPT Healthcare IPO details.

Mid-sized multispecialty hospitals operator will open for subscription on February 22, 2024 and closes on February 26, 2024. GPT Healthcare IPO price band is set at ₹177 to ₹186 per share.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 80 equity shares and in multiples of 80 equity shares thereafter.

The allotment for the GPT Healthcare IPO is expected to be finalized on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. The IPO will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed as Thursday, February 29, 2024.

The offer is being made through the Book Building Process, wherein not more than 50% of the offer shall be available for allocation to Qualified Institutional Buyers, not less than 15% of the offer shall be available for allocation to Non-Institutional Bidders and not less than 35% of the Offer shall be available for allocation to Retail Individual Bidders.

