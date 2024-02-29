GPT Healthcare share price made a lukewarm debut on the bourses today. On NSE, GPT Healthcare share price opened at ₹215 per share, 15.6% higher than the issue price of ₹186. On BSE , GPT Healthcare share price today opened at ₹216.15 apiece, up 16.21% than the issue price.

Experts anticipated GPT Healthcare share price to list in the range of ₹190 to ₹195 range.

The GPT Healthcare IPO managed to sail through its three day subscription period. On the third day, the GPT Healthcare IPO was subscribed to 8.52 times, as per BSE data. The GPT IPO subscription status was 85% on day 2, and the issue was subscribed to 37% on the first day.

View Full Image GPT Healthcare IPO details.

GPT Healthcare IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, February 22, and closed on Monday, February 26. GPT Healthcare IPO price band was fixed in the range of ₹177 to ₹186 per equity share of face value of ₹10. GPT IPO lot size was 80 equity shares and in multiples of 80 equity shares thereafter.

GPT Healthcare IPO reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

GPT Healthcare Ltd operates a chain of mid-sized full service hospitals under the ‘ILS Hospitals’ brand and provide integrated healthcare services, with a focus on secondary and tertiary care.

GPT Healthcare IPO details

GPT Healthcare IPO, which is worth ₹525.14 crore, comprises a fresh issue of ₹40 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 26,082,786 equity shares of ₹10 aggregating up to ₹485.14 crore by the investor selling shareholder, BanyanTree Growth Capital II, LLC.

The company intends to use the net proceeds to finance the following goals: general corporate objectives; full or partial repayment or payback of some existing loans obtained by the company from banks and financial institutions.

GPT Healthcare IPO's book running lead manager is JM Financial Limited, and the issue's registrar is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

GPT Healthcare IPO GMP today

GPT IPO GMP or grey market premium is +17. This indicates GPT Healthcare share price was trading at a premium of ₹17 in the grey market, as per investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the GPT Healthcare IPO expected listing price is indicated at ₹203 apiece, which is 9.14% higher than the IPO price of ₹186.

Based on last 14 sessions grey market activities, today IPO GMP trending upward and expects a strong listing. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹19, according to investorgain.com analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

