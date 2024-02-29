GPT Healthcare share price makes a lukewarm debut, stock opens with 15.6% premium at ₹215 apiece on NSE
GPT Healthcare share price opened 15.6% higher than the issue price on NSE. GPT Healthcare IPO subscribed 8.52 times on the last day.
GPT Healthcare share price made a lukewarm debut on the bourses today. On NSE, GPT Healthcare share price opened at ₹215 per share, 15.6% higher than the issue price of ₹186. On BSE, GPT Healthcare share price today opened at ₹216.15 apiece, up 16.21% than the issue price.
