GR Infra plans to raise 1,200 cr through InvIT IPO

“There is a lot of interest in Indian road projects from global investors seeking yield. There is a pool of global capital seeking higher returns, and roads are one of the few sectors in India that have a linkage to inflation, so there is a sort of inflation protection that is not the case with other sectors such as power. So, from a yield point of view, if you are getting inflation protection, then it makes it very attractive. Plus, the whole InvIT structure is more tested in roads and transmission than in renewables," said the second person.