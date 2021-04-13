GR Infraprojects files for IPO

As of the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, out of our BOT projects, the company have one operational road project which has been constructed and developed on a BOT (annuity) basis and 14 road projects which have been awarded under the HAM, out of which five projects are currently operational, four projects are under construction and construction is yet to commence on five of these projects.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}