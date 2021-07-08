GR Infraprojects IPO subscribed 5.90 times on day 2; Clean Science 4.28 times

Nirmal Bang in an IPO note said “Over the years, the company successfully transformed from being a sub-contractor to a prime contractor. GR also commands above average return on capital employed (ROCE) of 24%, while the order book/sales is in line with industry peers at 2.6 times,which offers strong growth visibility for coming years. On the valuation front, at the given upper price band of Rs. 837, GR Infraprojects appears attractive at price equity multiple of 8.7 times its FY21 earnings per share (EPS).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}