Grand Continent Hotels IPO allotment in focus today; latest GMP, 6 steps to check status

Grand Continent Hotels IPO allotment date : The Grand Continent Hotels IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Tuesday, March 25). The investors who applied for the issue can check Grand Continent Hotels IPO allotment status today in Grand Continent Hotels IPO registrar portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. The Grand Continent Hotels IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, March 20, and closed on Monday, March 24. Grand Continent Hotels IPO subscription status was 1.79 times on day 3, according to chittorgarh.com

The initiation of the refund process will start on Wednesday, March 26, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Wednesday.

Grand Continent Hotels IPO listing date is scheduled for Thursday, March 27.

If you have applied for the Grand Continent Hotels IPO, you can do a Grand Continent Hotels IPO status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the Grand Continent Hotels IPO allotment status of your application below: Grand Continent Hotels IPO :

How to check Grand Continent Hotels IPO allotment status on Registrar site? Step 1 Go to the website of the IPO registrar, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2 Select the IPO from the dropdown menu, which will show the name only if the allocation has been finalized.

Step 3 Choose one of the three methods to check the status: Application Number, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4 Indicate whether your application type is ASBA or non-ASBA.

Step 5 Provide the required information based on the option you selected in Step 2.

Step 6 After completing the captcha, click the submit button.

How to check Grand Continent Hotels IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1 Go to the official website of NSE to check the Grand Continent Hotels IPO allotment status online - https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 On the NSE website, click on the 'Click here to sign up' option to register using your PAN.

Step 3 Provide your username, password, and captcha code.

Step 4 On the new page that appears, view the IPO allotment status.

Grand Continent Hotels IPO details Grand Continent Hotels IPO consists of fresh issue of shares of up to ₹70.74 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up 3,28,800 equity shares of face value of ₹10 each by a promoter selling shareholder.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds, which are derived from the total proceeds of the new issuance minus the associated offering expenses, to achieve several objectives, including the repayment or early settlement, either fully or in part, of specific existing loans obtained by the company; the growth of their hotel properties in India; and for general corporate activities.

Furthermore, the company anticipates benefiting from the listing of equity shares on the NSE Emerge, which will enhance their visibility and brand image among both current and potential customers, as well as create a public market for their equity shares in India.

Indorient Financial Services Ltd is serving as the book-running lead manager for the Grand Continent Hotels IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is acting as the registrar for the issue. Alacrity Securities Ltd is the market maker for the Grand Continent Hotels IPO.

Grand Continent Hotels IPO GMP today Grand Continent Hotels IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹113 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.