Graphisads IPO allotment status: Graphisads IPO allotment date was scheduled for Friday, December 8. Graphisads IPO allotment status is expected to be out at any time. Investors who applied for the issue can check the Graphisads IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

Graphisads IPO listing date is fixed for Wednesday, December 13 on NSE SME.

If you have applied for the Graphisads IPO, you can check your Graphisads IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd. You can check the Graphisads IPO allotment status of your application on the Graphisads IPO allotment link- https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 1:

When you click the link mentioned above, you will see 5 links where you can see the status.

Step 2:

Open one of the five provided links, then select Graphisads Ltd from the dropdown menu in the select IPO section.

Step 3:

Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4:

- If you choose the application number, type it in and then the captcha code. Click "Submit."

- Enter the captcha code and your account information if you selected Demat Account. Click "Submit."

- PAN is the third option; enter the PAN number and captcha code. Click “Submit."

Graphisads IPO GMP today

Graphisads IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹111 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com.

On last 17 sessions grey market activities, today IPO GMP trend, no major movement is observed in GMP, expect same trend till listing day, as per analysts of investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

