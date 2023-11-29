comScore
Graphisads IPO to open on November 30; check price band, GMP, other key details of SME IPO

 Livemint ,Edited By Ankit Gohel

Graphisads IPO price band is ₹111 per share. The IPO lot size is 1,200 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹133,200.

Graphisads IPO is an SME IPO and a fixed price issue that will close on Tuesday, December 5. (Image: Company Website)Premium
Graphisads IPO is an SME IPO and a fixed price issue that will close on Tuesday, December 5. (Image: Company Website)

Graphisads IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Graphisads Ltd, an integrated marketing, advertising, and communications agency, will open for subscription on Thursday, November 30. Graphisads IPO is an SME IPO and a fixed price issue that will close on Tuesday, December 5. 

The company plans to raise 53.41 crore from the maiden public offer which is entirely a fresh issue of 48.12 lakh shares.

Graphisads IPO price band is 111 per share. The IPO lot size is 1,200 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is 133,200.

The company intends to utilize the fresh IPO proceeds towards repayment of certain borrowings, meeting working capital requirements and general corporate expenses.

Graphisads IPO allotment is expected to be finalized on December 8, while the shares of the company will list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed on December 13, 2023.

First Overseas Capital Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Graphisads IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar. 

About Graphisads Ltd

Graphisads Ltd is an integrated marketing, advertising and communications agency, providing 360 degree solutions to its wide array of clients. The company provides advertising services on the work orders received by Government sector, Private sector and Public sector entities. 

It offers high-end ecosystem and end-to-end ad-tech communication solutions platform for advertising media services consisting of Brand Strategy, Communication Strategy, Creative Services, Media Planning, Media Buying & Media Release services, as per the company’s Red-Herring Prospectus (RHP).

These services cover advertisement modes such as Newspapers, Magazines, Radio and TV, Events & Exhibitions, Digital Media, Brochures Printing, and display of Outdoor Hoardings, Digital screens and street furniture.

Financials

Graphisads Ltd reported a net profit of 55.66 crore and revenue from operations of 984.3 crore in FY23. At the operating level, the company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the year was 1,148 crore, while EBITDA margin was 11.59%.

For the 3 months period ended June 30, 2023, the company’s net profit was 20.64 crore and revenue from operations was 259.41 crore. EBITDA during the period was 36.65 crore and EBITDA margin was at 14.09%.

Graphisads IPO GMP Today

Graphisads IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is 0, as per market observers. This means Graphisads IPO shares are not trading at any premium or discount to the issue price in the grey market.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Updated: 29 Nov 2023, 02:59 PM IST
