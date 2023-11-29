Graphisads IPO to open on November 30; check price band, GMP, other key details of SME IPO
Graphisads IPO price band is ₹111 per share. The IPO lot size is 1,200 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹133,200.
Graphisads IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Graphisads Ltd, an integrated marketing, advertising, and communications agency, will open for subscription on Thursday, November 30. Graphisads IPO is an SME IPO and a fixed price issue that will close on Tuesday, December 5.
