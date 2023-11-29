Graphisads IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Graphisads Ltd, an integrated marketing, advertising, and communications agency, will open for subscription on Thursday, November 30. Graphisads IPO is an SME IPO and a fixed price issue that will close on Tuesday, December 5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company plans to raise ₹53.41 crore from the maiden public offer which is entirely a fresh issue of 48.12 lakh shares.

Graphisads IPO price band is ₹111 per share. The IPO lot size is 1,200 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹133,200. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company intends to utilize the fresh IPO proceeds towards repayment of certain borrowings, meeting working capital requirements and general corporate expenses.

Graphisads IPO allotment is expected to be finalized on December 8, while the shares of the company will list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed on December 13, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

First Overseas Capital Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Graphisads IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.

About Graphisads Ltd Graphisads Ltd is an integrated marketing, advertising and communications agency, providing 360 degree solutions to its wide array of clients. The company provides advertising services on the work orders received by Government sector, Private sector and Public sector entities.

It offers high-end ecosystem and end-to-end ad-tech communication solutions platform for advertising media services consisting of Brand Strategy, Communication Strategy, Creative Services, Media Planning, Media Buying & Media Release services, as per the company’s Red-Herring Prospectus (RHP). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

These services cover advertisement modes such as Newspapers, Magazines, Radio and TV, Events & Exhibitions, Digital Media, Brochures Printing, and display of Outdoor Hoardings, Digital screens and street furniture.

Financials Graphisads Ltd reported a net profit of ₹55.66 crore and revenue from operations of ₹984.3 crore in FY23. At the operating level, the company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the year was ₹1,148 crore, while EBITDA margin was 11.59%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For the 3 months period ended June 30, 2023, the company’s net profit was ₹20.64 crore and revenue from operations was ₹259.41 crore. EBITDA during the period was ₹36.65 crore and EBITDA margin was at 14.09%.

Graphisads IPO GMP Today Graphisads IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹0, as per market observers. This means Graphisads IPO shares are not trading at any premium or discount to the issue price in the grey market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.