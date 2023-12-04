Graphisads IPO: What GMP, subscription status signal as SME isssue ends tomorrow
Graphisads IPO GMP today: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹28 in grey market today, say market observers
Graphisads IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Graphisads Industries Ltd opened for subscribers on 30th November 2023 and it will remain open for bidding till 5th December 2023. So, the NSE SME issue will close on tomorrow. The company has fixed Graphisads IPO price band at ₹111 per equity share and Graphisads IPO lot size has been fixed at 1200 company shares.
