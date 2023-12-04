Graphisads IPO: What GMP, subscription status signal as SME isssue ends tomorrow

Graphisads IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Graphisads Industries Ltd opened for subscribers on 30th November 2023 and it will remain open for bidding till 5th December 2023. So, the NSE SME issue will close on tomorrow. The company has fixed Graphisads IPO price band at ₹111 per equity share and Graphisads IPO lot size has been fixed at 1200 company shares.

On day three of bidding, Graphisads IPO subscription status indicates that the NSE SME issue has been subscribed 1.52 times as the public issue has received bids for 71,74,800 shares against original offger of 48,12,000 company shares.

Meanwhile, after strong response by investors and optimistic stock market mood, share price of Graphisads Industries Ltd has remained steady in grey market. According to market observers, shares of Graphisads Industries Ltd are available at a premium of ₹328 in grey market today.

Market observers said that Graphisads IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹28, which is unchanged for the last three days. They said that Graphisads IPO GMP today has remained steady due to strong response by investors and strong sentiments in secondary market. They went on to add that BJP triumph in three states is going to work as catalyst for the primary market mood and there can be some strong upside in Graphisads IPO GMP today as most of stock market indices are trading either at record high or near all-time high.

However, stock market experts maintained that grey market is non regulated and completely speculative in nature. So, one should not rely heavily on GMP of a public issue.

Graphisads IPO subscription status

By 1:08 PM on day three of bidding, the public issue has been subscribed 1.52 times. The NSE SME issue has received bids for 3,02,000 shares against the offered 48,12,000 shares of the company.

Should you apply?

ProfitMart Securities has given a 'Subscribe for Long Term' rating to this NSE SME IPO. Their positive outlook is rooted in Graphisads Limited's strong track record of growth, diverse business presence, and a scalable model across various advertising segments.

