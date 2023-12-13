Graphisads share price sees muted debut; stock lists at ₹111.50 apiece on NSE SME
Graphisads share price makes a muted debut on NSE SME today. Graphisads IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹111 with no premium or discount.
Graphisads IPO listing date: Graphisads share price made a muted debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Graphisads share price was listed at ₹111.50, which is 0.5% higher than the issue price of ₹111. Following a muted opening, Graphisads share price slumped nearly 5%. At 10:04 IST, Graphisads share price was trading at ₹105.95 apiece, down 4.98%.
