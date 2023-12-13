Graphisads IPO listing date: Graphisads share price made a muted debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Graphisads share price was listed at ₹111.50, which is 0.5% higher than the issue price of ₹111. Following a muted opening, Graphisads share price slumped nearly 5%. At 10:04 IST, Graphisads share price was trading at ₹105.95 apiece, down 4.98%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Graphisads IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, November 30, and closed on Tuesday, December 5. Graphisads IPO has been subscribed 3.86 times on December 5, the third and the last day of the bidding process. The public issue received bids for 1,76,18,400 equity shares as against 4,569,600 shares on the offer. The IPO was subscribed 5.52 times in the retail category and 2.01 times in the non-institutional investors' (NII) category.

Graphisads Limited offers communications, marketing, and advertising services to the public, commercial, and government sectors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Graphisads IPO details The company plans to raise ₹53.41 crore from the maiden public offer which is entirely a fresh issue of 48.12 lakh shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Graphisads IPO price band has been set at ₹111 per share. The IPO lot size is 1,200 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹133,200.

The company intends to utilise the fresh IPO proceeds towards repayment of certain borrowings, meeting working capital requirements and general corporate expenses.

The Graphisads IPO's book running lead manager is First Overseas Capital Limited, and the issue's registrar is Kfin Technologies Limited. Rikhav Securities is the market maker for Graphisads IPO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Graphisads IPO GMP today Graphisads IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹111 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com.

On last 21 sessions grey market activities, today IPO GMP trend, no major movement is observed in GMP, expect same trend till listing day, as per analysts of investorgain.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

