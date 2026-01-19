GRE Renew Enertech IPO allotment to be finalised today. Here's GMP, how to check status online

GRE Renew Enertech IPO Allotment: After witnessing decent demand from investors, GRE Renew Enertech initial public offering (IPO) allotment is likely to be finalised today, Monday, January 19.

Investors who had applied for the GRE Renew Enertech IPO will be able to check the GRE Renew Enertech IPO allotment status online. After the allotment is finalised, shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful applicants, while refunds to those who did not receive an allotment will be processed on January 20.

Here's how to check the allotment status of the GRE Renew Enertech IPO online - Investors can check the allotment status of the GRE Renew Enertech IPO online on the BSE SME website, as well as on the official portal of the IPO registrar. Maashitla Securities serves as the registrar for the GRE Renew Enertech IPO.

BSE Go to the BSE India IPO Allotment page. 2. Choose the type of issue: equity or debt.

3. From the drop-down menu, select the IPO name ‘GRE Renew Enertech’.

4. Enter the necessary details, such as your PAN card number or application number.

5. Click the ‘Search’ button.

Maashitla Securities Go to the Maashitla Securities Pvt. Ltd. website. 2. From the drop-down menu, choose the IPO name ‘GRE Renew Enertech’.

3. Fill in the required details such as PAN Card, Application Number, or Demat Account Number.

4. Click the ‘Search’ button to view your allotment on the screen.

GRE Renew Enertech IPO GMP today GRE Renew Enertech shares are experiencing an upward trend in the unlisted segment. According to grey market tracking websites, the GMP for GRE Renew Enertech IPO today stands at ₹6 per share, indicating that these shares are currently trading ₹6 above their issue price in the unlisted market.

This means that the estimated listing price of GRE Renew Enertech IPO is likely to be ₹111, which is 5.71% higher than the IPO price of ₹105.

GRE Renew Enertech IPO details GRE Renew Enertech ended its subscription period with strong demand across all categories, receiving applications for 4.17 crore equity shares against the offer size of 27.06 lakh shares, with an overall subscription of 15.43 times across 9,312 applications.

The segments reserved for non-institutional investors, qualified institutional buyers, and retail investors were subscribed 18.46 times, 14.69 times, and 14.1 times, respectively.

The GRE Renew Enertech IPO is a book-built issue raising ₹39.56 crore through the issuance of 0.38 crore fresh shares.

The IPO opened for subscription on January 13, 2026, and will close on January 16, 2026.

The price band for the IPO is fixed at ₹105 per share, with a lot size of 1,200 shares. For retail investors, the minimum investment required is ₹2,52,000 for 2,400 shares (at the upper price).

