Greenhitech Ventures IPO allotment date: Greenhitech Ventures IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Thursday, April 18). The Greenhitech Ventures IPO allotment status may be checked by investors who applied for the issue by going to the registrar's website, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.

By looking into the basis of allocation, investors may find out if and how many shares they have been allotted. The IPO allotment status also shows the quantity of shares that have been granted. The company will begin the refund process for those applicants who did not get shares. The shares of individuals that are assigned will be received in their demat accounts.

The refund process for individuals who were not given shares will start on Friday, April 19. On the same day, the allotted individuals will get their shares in their demat accounts.

Greenhitech Ventures IPO listing date is scheduled for Monday, April 22.

If you placed an application for the Greenhitech Ventures IPO, you may check the Greenhitech Ventures IPO allotment status right away by visiting the IPO registrar's website, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd, at https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

Step 1

Click the aforementioned link to visit Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd, the IPO registrar for Greenhitech Ventures.

Step 2

Pick the initial public offering (IPO) from the Dropbox; the name will only appear once the allocation is complete.

Step 3

To check the status, choose either the PAN, Demat Account, or Application No.

You may check the allocation status for the IPO with the following IDs.

Income Tax Permanent Account Number (PAN) - Using your mapped PAN number, you may first check the progress of your application. After selecting your 10-digit alphanumeric PAN from the drop-down menu, enter it. Once you have entered the PAN, click "Submit".

Application number or CAF number: You may also view the allocation status by providing your CAF number or application number. Click "Search" after inputting the application or CAF number. A document acknowledging receipt of your IPO application was emailed to you. Fill out the application exactly as it is shown on that page. Following that, you may examine the information of the shares you were awarded in the IPO by clicking "Submit".

Beneficiary ID: You can also use the beneficiary ID linked to your demat account. After that, the client ID and depository participant (DP) IDs must be entered as a single string. The NSDL string is alphanumeric, but the CDSL string is numerical. Please enter the DP ID and customer ID exactly as they appear. Both the online DP statement and the statement of account display your client ID and DP. Next, click "Submit".

Step 4

The number of shares allotted for Greenhitech Ventures IPO as well as the IPO status will be displayed on the screen.

Greenhitech Ventures IPO GMP today

Greenhitech Ventures IPO GMP or grey market premium is +35. This indicates Greenhitech Ventures share price were trading at a premium of ₹35 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

The expected listing price for Greenhitech Ventures' IPO was ₹85 per share, which is 70% more than the IPO price of ₹50, after accounting for the top end of the IPO pricing band and the existing premium on the grey market.

Grey market activity over the previous 14 days indicates that the IPO GMP is pointing higher and anticipates a solid listing today. Analysts at investorgain.com estimate that the lowest GMP is ₹0 and the maximum GMP is ₹35.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Greenhitech Ventures IPO subscription status

Greenhitech Ventures IPO subscription status was 769.95 times, on day 3, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

The retail portion was subscribed 597.41 times, and NII portion was booked 921.60 times.

Greenhitech Ventures IPO subscription status was 15.83 times, on day 1, and the issue was booked 108.86 times, on day 2.

