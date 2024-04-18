Greenhitech Ventures IPO allotment to be finalised today; Check latest GMP, 4 steps to check status
Greenhitech Ventures IPO share allotment to be finalised on April 18. Check status on Skyline Financial Services website. Refund for unallocated shares starts on April 19. Listing on April 22.
Greenhitech Ventures IPO allotment date: Greenhitech Ventures IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Thursday, April 18). The Greenhitech Ventures IPO allotment status may be checked by investors who applied for the issue by going to the registrar's website, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.
