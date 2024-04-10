Greenhitech Ventures IPO opens on April 12: Check price band, issue size, GMP and other details
Greenhitech Ventures IPO will open for subscription on Friday, April 12, and close on Tuesday, April 16. The issue's price band has been set at ₹50 apiece of face value of ₹10 each.
Greenhitech Ventures IPO price band has been fixed at ₹50 apiece of face value of ₹10 each. Greenhitech Ventures IPO will open for subscription on Friday, April 12, and close on Tuesday, April 16. Greenhitech Ventures IPO lot size consists of 3,000 shares. The issue price is 5 times of the face value.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started