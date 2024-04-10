Greenhitech Ventures IPO price band has been fixed at ₹50 apiece of face value of ₹10 each. Greenhitech Ventures IPO will open for subscription on Friday, April 12, and close on Tuesday, April 16. Greenhitech Ventures IPO lot size consists of 3,000 shares. The issue price is 5 times of the face value. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company trades a range of petroleum-based goods to various industry groups in accordance with their needs. Biofuels, bitumen, light density oils, furnace oils, and other supplies are included in this. The company also does operation and maintenance work as a contract laborer for government-owned distilleries that produce ethanol. offer commercial services and solutions to Indian users of fuels and other substitute materials.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

As per the prospectus, there are no listed companies in India that is engaged in business of ethanol manufacturing as jobworker and Trading of Biofuels.

The company's promoters are Muhammad Nadeem and Naved Iqbal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tentatively, Greenhitech Ventures IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Thursday, April 18. The company will initiate refunds on Friday, April 19, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day. Greenhitech Ventures IPO shares are likely to be listed on BSE SME on Monday, April 22.

Greenhitech Ventures IPO Details Greenhitech Ventures IPO, which is worth about ₹6.30 crore, consists of a fresh issue of 1,260,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. There is no offer-for-sale component.

The intended use of the net proceeds is as follows: To meet general corporate expenses and working capital requirements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Greenhitech Ventures IPO's book running lead manager is Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd, and the registrar is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd. Spread X Securities is the market maker for the Greenhitech Ventures IPO.

Greenhitech Ventures IPO GMP today Greenhitech Ventures IPO GMP or grey market premium is +8. This indicates Greenhitech Ventures share price were trading at a premium of ₹8 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking into consideration the upper end of the IPO pricing band and the current premium on the grey market, Greenhitech Ventures' estimated listing price for its IPO was ₹58 per share, which is 16% higher than the IPO price of ₹50.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!