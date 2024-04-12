Greenhitech Ventures IPO oversubscribed on day 1 on strong retail interest; know GMP, subscription status, other details
Greenhitech Ventures IPO subscription opens on April 12 and closes on April 16 at ₹50 per share. It offers petroleum-based products to industrial groups and services to ethanol factories. The IPO details include a fresh issue of 1,260,000 equity shares worth ₹6.30 crore.
Greenhitech Ventures IPO subscription has commenced today (Friday, April 12), and will close on Tuesday, April 16. The price band for Greenhitech Ventures IPO has been set at ₹50 for each, with a face value of ₹10. Three thousand shares are included in each IPO lot. Five times the face value is the issue price.
