Gretex Share Broking files DRHP with SEBI for IPO
The IPO, with a face value of ₹10, comprises a fresh issue of 16.78 million equity shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 3.096 million shares by selling shareholders.
Mumbai-based stock broking company Gretex Share Broking has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the capital markets regulator SEBI for an initial public offering (IPO).
