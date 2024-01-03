comScore
Gretex Share Broking files DRHP with SEBI for IPO

 Vaamanaa Sethi

The IPO, with a face value of ₹10, comprises a fresh issue of 16.78 million equity shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 3.096 million shares by selling shareholders.

Gretex Share Broking has filed DRHP with SEBI to launch its IPO (PTI)Premium
Mumbai-based stock broking company Gretex Share Broking has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the capital markets regulator SEBI for an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO, with a face value of 10, comprises a fresh issue of 16.78 million equity shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 3.096 million shares by selling shareholders. 

The offer for sale comprises up to 8.58 lakh shares by Sashi Harlalka, up to 8.58 lakh shares by Sumeet Harlalka, and up to 13.80 lakh shares by Alok Harlalka HUF.

The offer is being made through the book-building process, wherein not more than 50% of the offer shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to qualified institutional buyers, not less than 15% of the offer shall be available for allocation to non-institutional investors, and not less than 35% of the offer shall be available for allocation to retail individual investors.

The company, in consultation with the book-running lead managers, may consider undertaking a further offer of equity shares of up to 33.12 lakh equity shares as "Pre-IPO placement". If such placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced.

The proceeds from the fresh issue, to the extent of 130 crore, will be used for funding the working capital requirements of the company and general corporate purposes.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Limited is the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO, and Bigshare Services Private Limited is the registrar of the offer. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

For fiscal 2022–23, the company’s revenue from operations has increased to 102.62 crore against 39.66 crore for fiscal 2021–22. Profit after tax increased to 46.75 crore for Fiscal 2023 as compared to 8.55 crore for Fiscal 2022. For the four months ended July 31, 2023, revenue from operations stood at 20.92 crore and profit after tax stood at 6.11 crore.

