Gretex Share Broking IPO delayed as SEBI returns DRHP
SEBI returns Gretex Share Broking's DRHP on January 25 without explanation, causing a potential delay in the company's IPO.
Gretex Share Broking's draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) has been returned by the capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), a step that might cause a delay in the company's initial public offering (IPO).
