Gretex Share Broking IPO delayed as SEBI returns DRHP

Gretex Share Broking's draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) has been returned by the capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), a step that might cause a delay in the company's initial public offering (IPO).

The capital market regulator returned the company's DRHP on January 25 without providing an explanation, according to a update on SEBI's website on Tuesday, January 30. On December 14, 2023, the company submitted preliminary IPO papers to SEBI.

A fresh issueof 1.67 crore equity shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 30.96 lakh shares by selling shareholders comprised the proposed IPO.The proceeds of the new issuewere intended to be utilised for general corporate purposes.and working capital requirements.

The offer was being made through the book-building process, wherein not more than 50% of the offer was available for allocation on a proportionate basis to qualified institutional buyers, not less than 15% of the offer was available for allocation to non-institutional investors, and not less than 35% of the offer was available for allocation to retail individual investors.

For the IPO, Bigshare Services Private Limited was the registrar of the offer, while Pantomath Capital Advisors Private Limited served as the sole book-running lead manager. The equity shares were proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Gretex Share brokerage underwrites capital markets issuances and NSDL depository participants in addition to conducting market making and stock brokerage operations.

The company's revenue from operations for the fiscal year 2022–2023 climbed to ₹102.62 crore from ₹39.66 crore in the previous fiscal year. Compared to ₹8.55 crore in Fiscal 2022, profit after taxes climbed to ₹46.75 crore in Fiscal 2023.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

