Grill Splendour Services IPO allotment date: Grill Splendour Services Limited IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, April 19). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Grill Splendour Services IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

To find out if and how many shares they have been assigned, investors could look at the basis of allotment. The number of shares allocated is also displayed in the IPO allocation status. The firm will begin the refund process for anyone who applied but were not given shares. Their demat accounts will be credited with the shares that have been assigned to them.

Also Read: Grill Splendour Services IPO: Issue oversubscribed on day 3 led by retail investors; check GMP, subscription status.

Monday, April 22, those who were allotted shares will have their demat account credited. As soon as the allocation is finalised today, the refund procedure will likewise start on Monday.

Grill Splendour Services IPO listing date is fixed for Tuesday, April 23 on NSE SME.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

If you have applied for the Grill Splendour Services IPO, you can do a Grill Splendour Services IPO allotment status check immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1

Login at direct Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

- Grill Splendour Services Limited IPO allotment link

Step 2

Click on "Grill Splendour Services IPO" under the company name field.

Step 3

Choose "PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No."

Step 4

Click at 'Search'

You may view your Grill Splendour Services IPO on your phone's display or on the computer monitor.

Also Read: Grill Splendour Services Limited IPO: Price band set at ₹120 apiece; check GMP, issue details, more

Grill Splendour Services IPO GMP today

Grill Splendour Services IPO GMP or grey market premium is +8. This indicates Grill Splendour Services share price were trading at a premium of ₹8 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Shares of Grill Splendour Services are expected to list at a price of ₹128 per share, 6.67% more than the IPO price of ₹120, after accounting for the top end of the IPO pricing range and the current premium on the grey market.

Based on the grey market's activity over the last 12 sessions, the IPO GMP shows higher and predicts a strong listing. Analysts at investorgain.com state that the greatest GMP is ₹8 and the lowest GMP is ₹0.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea FPO day 2: GMP, subscription status to review. Should you subscribe to this ₹18,000 crore issue?

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

VODAFONE IDEA More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!