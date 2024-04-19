Grill Splendour Services IPO allotment to be finalised soon; check latest GMP, 4 steps to check status
Grill Splendour Services IPO allotment status to be out today. Refunds for unallocated shares start Monday. Listing on NSE SME on Tuesday, April 23 at ₹128 per share. GMP at +8 showing strong investor interest.
Grill Splendour Services IPO allotment date: Grill Splendour Services Limited IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, April 19). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Grill Splendour Services IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started