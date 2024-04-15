Grill Splendour Services IPO: Issue fully booked on day 1 led by retail investors; check GMP, subscription status, more
Grill Splendour Services IPO open for subscription till April 18. IPO price set at ₹120 per share. Company owns 12 out of 17 retail locations in Mumbai. Grill Splendour Services IPO GMP is +8, indicating share price trading at a premium. Analysts suggest shares may list at ₹128 per share.
Grill Splendour Services IPO has opened for subscription today (Monday, April 15) and will end close on Thursday, April 18. The IPO price band has been set at ₹120 per share, with a face value of ₹10. 1,200 shares make up the IPO lot size for Grill Splendour Services Ltd.
