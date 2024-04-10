Grill Splendour Services Limited IPO: Price band set at ₹120 apiece; check GMP, issue details, more
Grill Splendour Services Ltd IPO price band set at ₹120 with subscription from April 15 to April 18. Lot size includes 1,200 shares, priced at 12.00 times the face value. Company owns 12 out of 17 retail locations in Mumbai, aiming to maintain brand quality.
Grill Splendour Services Limited IPO price band has been fixed at ₹120 apiece of face value of ₹10 each. Grill Splendour Services IPO will commence subscription from Monday, April 15, and end on Thursday, April 18. Grill Splendour Services Ltd IPO lot size consists of 1,200 shares. The issue price of ₹120 is 12.00 times of the face value.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started