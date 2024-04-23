Grill Splendour Services share price opens with a mere 1.1% premium at ₹121.30 apiece on NSE SME
Grill Splendour Services share price debuted on NSE SME at ₹121.30, 1.08% higher than the issue price. The IPO subscription status was 8.68 times, with retail portion oversubscribed 12.78 times.
