Grover Jewells IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online for SME IPO

Grover Jewells IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of gold jewellery wholesaler Grover Jewells Ltd received strong demand from investors. As the bidding period has ended, investors now focus on Grover Jewells IPO allotment date, which is likely today, 9 February 2026.

The SME IPO was open from February 4 to 12, and Grover Jewells IPO allotment date is likely February 9, Tuesday. The IPO listing date is February 11, and Grover Jewells shares will be listed on NSE SME.

Grover Jewells IPO allotment status will be finalised soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, it will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on February 10.

Investors can check Grover Jewells IPO allotment status through the websites of NSE and IPO registrar. Maashitla Securities is the Grover Jewells IPO registrar.

In order to do Grover Jewells IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Grover Jewells IPO allotment status online.

Grover Jewells IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Grover Jewells Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Grover Jewells IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Grover Jewells IPO Allotment Status Check Maashitla Securities Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues

Step 2] Select ‘Grover Jewells Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Choose among PAN, Application Number and Demat Account Number

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on ‘Search’

Your Grover Jewells IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Grover Jewells IPO GMP Today Grover Jewells shares are showing a muted trend in the unlisted market, with a minor grey market premium (GMP). According to market experts, Grover Jewells IPO GMP today is ₹2 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Grover Jewells shares are trading higher by ₹2 in the grey market than their issue price.

Grover Jewells IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹90 apiece, which is at a premium of 2.27% to the IPO price of ₹88 per share.

Grover Jewells IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The SME IPO was open from Wednesday, February 4, to Friday, February 6. Grover Jewells IPO allotment date is likely today, February 9, Monday, while IPO listing date is February 11. Grover Jewells shares will be listed on NSE SME.

Grover Jewells IPO price band was set at ₹88 per share. The company raised ₹33.83 crore from the book build issue, which was entirely a fresh issue of 38.44 lakh shares.

Grover Jewells IPO has been subscribed 19.16 times in total. The public issue was booked 15.74 times in the individual investors category, 11.32 times in the QIB (Ex Anchor) category, and 37.57 times in the NII segment.