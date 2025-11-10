Groww IPO allotment date LIVE Update: Step-by-step guide to check status; GMP signals 4% listing gain

Groww IPO allotment date LIVE Update: The Groww IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, November 10). The investors who applied for the issue can check Groww IPO allotment status in Groww IPO registrar portal, which is MUFG Intime India Private Ltd (Link Intime India Private Ltd). The Groww IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, November 4 and closed on Friday, November 7. Groww IPO GMP today is ₹4.

The offering received a largely favourable reaction from investors. Investors can check the allocation basis to find out if they have been granted shares and the quantity they have obtained. The number of shares assigned can also be confirmed through the IPO allotment status. For those who were not allocated shares, the company will initiate the refund process. Shares that are successfully allocated will be deposited into the recipients' demat accounts.

The refund process for individuals who did not receive shares will commence on Tuesday, November 10. Those who were allocated shares will have them credited to their demat accounts on the same Tuesday. Groww IPO listing date is planned for Wednesday, November 12.

The Bengaluru-based firm intends to generate ₹1,060 crore by issuing new shares, while current investors will offload 55.72 crore shares via an offer for sale. The selling shareholders include notable investors such as Peak XV Partners, Ribbit Capital, Y Combinator, Tiger Global, and Kauffman Fellows Fund.

The lead managers of the issue are Kotak Mahindra Capital, JP Morgan India, Citigroup Global Markets India, Axis Capital, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors.

