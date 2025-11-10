Groww IPO allotment date LIVE Update: Step-by-step guide to check status; GMP signals 4% listing gain

Groww IPO allotment date LIVE Update: The Groww IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, November 10). The investors who applied for the issue can check Groww IPO allotment status in Groww IPO registrar portal, which is MUFG Intime India Private Ltd (Link Intime India Private Ltd). The Groww IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, November 4 and closed on Friday, November 7. Groww IPO GMP today is ₹4.
The offering received a largely favourable reaction from investors. Investors can check the allocation basis to find out if they have been granted shares and the quantity they have obtained. The number of shares assigned can also be confirmed through the IPO allotment status. For those who were not allocated shares, the company will initiate the refund process. Shares that are successfully allocated will be deposited into the recipients' demat accounts.
The refund process for individuals who did not receive shares will commence on Tuesday, November 10. Those who were allocated shares will have them credited to their demat accounts on the same Tuesday. Groww IPO listing date is planned for Wednesday, November 12.
The Bengaluru-based firm intends to generate ₹1,060 crore by issuing new shares, while current investors will offload 55.72 crore shares via an offer for sale. The selling shareholders include notable investors such as Peak XV Partners, Ribbit Capital, Y Combinator, Tiger Global, and Kauffman Fellows Fund.
The lead managers of the issue are Kotak Mahindra Capital, JP Morgan India, Citigroup Global Markets India, Axis Capital, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors.
(Stay tuned for more updates)
Groww IPO allotment date LIVE Update: The Groww IPO subscription status was 17.60 times on the last day of its share sale on Friday, November 7. Groww IPO, valued at ₹6,632 crore, attracted bids for 6,41,87,00,400 shares, exceeding the 36,47,76,528 shares available, as per the information from the BSE.
The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) saw a subscription rate of 22.02 times. The segment for non-institutional investors experienced a subscription rate of 14.20 times, while retail individual investors (RIIs) subscribed at a rate of 9.43 times.
Groww IPO allotment date LIVE Update: Step 1
Start by going to the webpage of the IPO registrar at Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can access it here: [IPO Registrar Website https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html](https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html).
Step 2
After reaching the site, confidently choose the desired IPO from the dropdown menu. The name will appear only if the allocation has been confirmed—let’s proceed!
Step 3
Then, select one of three straightforward methods to check your status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN. Pick the one that suits you best.
Step 4
Determine whether you will use ASBA or non-ASBA for your application type—it’s your choice!
Step 5
Input the necessary details based on the method you selected in Step 3. You can do this!
Step 6
Conclude by completing the captcha to ensure security, and then click submit. That’s all there is to it!
Groww IPO allotment date LIVE Update: Groww IPO GMP today is ₹4. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Groww share price was indicated at ₹104 apiece, which is 4% higher than the IPO price of ₹100.
According to the grey market activities observed over the past 13 sessions, the IPO GMP is trending downward today and is anticipated to decrease further. Experts indicate that the GMP range has been a minimum of ₹4.00 and a maximum of ₹16.70.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.