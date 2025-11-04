Groww IPO day 1: GMP, date, review, subscription status, other details. Apply or not?

Groww IPO Day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, popularly known as Groww, has opened today and will remain open until November 7, 2025. This means the Groww IPO subscription period will be from November 4 to 7, 2025. The Bengaluru-based fintech company has declared the Groww IPO price band at ₹95 to ₹100 per equity share. The Groww IPO is a Fresh Capital-cum-Offer for Sale, aiming to raise ₹6,632.30 crore, out of which ₹1,060 crore is intended through the issuance of new shares. The remaining ₹5,572.30 crore is reserved for the Offer for Sale (OFS) route.

Meanwhile, shares of the fintech company are available in the grey market. According to market observers, shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd are available at a premium of ₹17 in the grey market today. So, Groww IPO GMP today is ₹17.

2] Groww IPO date: The public issue has opened today and will remain open until 7 November 2025.

3] Groww IPO price band: The Bengaluru-based fintech company has declared the Groww IPO price band at ₹95 to ₹100 per equity share.

4] Groww IPO size: the fintech company aims to raise ₹6,632.30 crore from this public issue, out of which ₹1,060 crore is aimed through the issuance of fresh shares. The remaining ₹5,572.30 crore is reserved for the Offer for Sale (OFS) route.

5] Groww IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots, and one lot comprises 150 company shares.

6] Groww IPO allotment date: The most likely date for finalisation of share allotment is 8 November 2025. However, in the event of a delay due to Saturday falling on this date, applicants may expect the announcement of share allotment on 10 November 2025.

7] Groww IPO registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited has been appointed the official registrar of the public issue.

8] Groww IPO Lead Managers: Kotak Mahindra Capital, JP Morgan India, Citigroup Global Markets India, Axis Capital, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors have been appointed lead managers of the book build issue.

9] Groww IPO listing date: The most likely date for share listing is 12 November 2025.

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

Groww IPO: Apply or not? 10] Groww IPO review: Assigning a 'subscribe' tag to Groww IPO, Anuj Gupta, Director at Ya Wealth, said, "Groww IPO price band fixed at ₹95 to ₹100 per share, valuing the firm at around ₹61,700 crore. It had almost 14.38 million active users on its platform, with competitors including Zerodha and Angel One. However, Angel One corrected almost 29% in the last two years. We noticed that the Broking industry is facing challenges due to regulatory reform by SEBI. The main objectives of the Groww IPO are to fund business growth, provide an exit for existing investors, and augment the capital base of its subsidiaries. Investors can subscribe to this IPO for listing gain."

Advising investors to apply for the book build issue for the long-term, Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart, said, “The company operates as a leading direct-to-customer digital investment platform, holding a market share of over 26%. It has consistently recorded strong revenue growth across the reported financial periods. The decline observed in FY24 performance was primarily due to a one-time tax-related accounting adjustment. Considering its latest financial metrics and valuations, the issue seems fairly valued with limited near-term upside. Prudent investors may consider investing with a medium- to long-term perspective.”

Key Takeaways The Groww IPO aims to raise ₹6,632.30 crore, with a mix of fresh capital and an offer for sale.

Experts recommend a long-term investment approach for this IPO, considering its market position and growth potential.

The listing date is projected for November 12, 2025, with an allotment date of November 8, 2025.