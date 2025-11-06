Groww IPO day 2: GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Apply or not?

Groww IPO day 2: The initial public offering (IPO) of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, popularly known as Groww, opened on 4 November 2025 and will remain open until November 7, 2025. This means the Groww IPO date will be from November 4 to 7, 2025. The Bengaluru-based fintech company has declared the Groww IPO price band at ₹95 to ₹100 per equity share. The Fresh Capital-cum-Offer for Sale aims to raise ₹6,632.30 crore from the Groww IPO, out of which ₹1,060 crore is intended to be raised through the issuance of new shares. The remaining ₹5,572.30 crore is reserved for the Offer for Sale (OFS) route.

Groww IPO GMP today Meanwhile, shares of the fintech company continue to trade positively in the grey market. According to market observers, shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd are available at a premium of ₹14 in the grey market today. So, Groww IPO GMP today is ₹14, which is ₹3 lower than Tuesday's Groww IPO GMP of ₹17. They said that the dip in the Groww IPO GMP can be attributed to a tepid investor response, which is visible in the Groww IPO subscription status and selling pressure in the Indian stock market. However, they noted that the big Groww IPO size can also be a reason for the slow response by investors.

Groww IPO subscription status After the end of bidding on day one, the public issue had been booked 0.57 times, the retail portion of the book build issue had been filled 1.91 times, and the NII segment of the public issue had been subscribed 0.59 times. The QIB segment of the public issue had been booked 0.10 times.

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

Groww IPO review Anand Rathi has assigned a 'subscribe' tag to the book build issue, saying, "At the upper price band, the company is valued at 33.8x FY25 P/E, implying a post-issue market capitalisation of ₹6,17,360 million. Groww aims to strengthen its pan-India brand by focusing on trust, transparency, and financial inclusion, while expanding its customer base organically through word-of-mouth and leveraging its operational efficiency to drive growth. The company also plans to diversify its product suite with offerings like MTF, commodity derivatives, API trading, wealth management (‘W’), LAS, and Bonds to enhance engagement, wallet share, and AARPU. Considering these factors, the IPO appears fully priced and is rated “Subscribe – Long Term.”

Arihand Capital has also assigned a 'buy' tag to the public issue, saying, "At the upper band of ₹100, the issue is valued at a P/E ratio of 33.84x, based on an EPS of ₹2.96 per share. We are recommending a “Subscribe for listing gain” rating for this issue."

BP Equities, Canara Bank Securities, DR Choksey, Reliance Securities, SBI Capital Securities, SIFS, Sushil Finance, Swastika Investmart, and Ventura Securities have also assigned a 'subscribe' tag to the Groww IPO.

Key Takeaways Groww's IPO is open from November 4 to November 7, 2025.

The company's valuation suggests strong growth potential, appealing to long-term investors.

Despite a dip in grey market premium, analysts remain optimistic about the IPO's performance.