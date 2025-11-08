Groww IPO: Focus shifts to allotment date. Latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

Groww IPO allotment date: The Groww IPO share allotment will be finalised on Monday, November 10. The investors who applied for the issue can check Groww IPO allotment status in Groww IPO registrar portal, which is MUFG Intime India Private Ltd (Link Intime India Private Ltd). The Groww IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, November 4 and closed on Friday, November 7.

Groww IPO subscription status was 17.60 times on day 3. The issue received overall positive demand from the Street. Investors can review the basis of allotment to see if they have been assigned shares and the quantity they have received. The allocated number of shares can also be checked in the IPO allotment status. For individuals who have not received shares, the company will initiate the refund process. Shares that are assigned will be deposited into the recipients' demat accounts.

The initiation of the refund process will start on Tuesday, November 10 for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Tuesday. Groww IPO listing date is scheduled for Wednesday, November 12.

If you have applied for the Groww IPO, you can do a Groww IPO status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is MUFG Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the Groww IPO allotment status of your application below: Groww IPO :

How to check Groww IPO allotment status on Registrar site? Step 1 Start by visiting the IPO registrar's website at Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can access it here: [IPO Registrar Website](https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html).

Step 2 Once on the site, confidently select the IPO you want from the dropdown menu. You’ll see the name only if the allocation has been finalized—let’s get to it!

Step 3 Now, choose one of three straightforward options to check your status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN. Pick the one that suits you best.

Step 4 Determine whether you’ll use ASBA or non-ASBA for your application type—it’s your choice!

Step 5 Fill in the necessary details based on the method you selected in Step 3. You’ve got this!

Step 6 Complete the captcha to ensure everything stays secure, and then click on submit. You’re done!

How to check Groww IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Go to the allotment section on the official BSE website - Groww IPO allotment status can be checked online at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Select 'Equity' under the 'Issue Type' category.

Step 3 From the drop-down menu under 'Issue Name', pick the IPO you are interested in.

Step 4 Input your PAN or application number.

Step 5 Click on 'I am not a Robot' to verify your identity, and then press the 'Submit' button.

How to check Groww IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1 Go to the official Groww IPO allotment status check page on the NSE website - https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 To register on the NSE site, click on the 'Click here to sign up' link and provide your PAN.

Step 3 Log in by entering your username, password, and the captcha code.

Step 4 On the new page that appears, verify your IPO allotment status.

Groww IPO GMP today Groww IPO grey market premium is ₹5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Groww share price was indicated at ₹105 apiece, which is 5% higher than the IPO price of ₹100.

According to the grey market activities observed over the past 11 sessions, the IPO GMP is trending downward today and is anticipated to decrease further. Experts indicate that the GMP range has been a minimum of ₹5.00 and a maximum of ₹16.70.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

