Groww IPO allotment in focus today; latest GMP, 6 steps to check status

Groww IPO allotment date: The Groww IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, November 10). The investors who applied for the issue can check Groww IPO allotment status in Groww IPO registrar portal, which is MUFG Intime India Private Ltd (Link Intime India Private Ltd). The Groww IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, November 4 and closed on Friday, November 7.

Groww IPO GMP today is ₹4. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Groww share price was indicated at ₹104 apiece, which is 4% higher than the IPO price of ₹100.

According to the grey market activities observed over the past 13 sessions, the IPO GMP is trending downward today and is anticipated to decrease further. Experts indicate that the GMP range has been a minimum of ₹4.00 and a maximum of ₹16.70.

Groww IPO subscription status was 17.60 times on day 3. The offering garnered a generally positive response from investors. Investors can examine the allotment basis to determine whether they have been allocated shares and how many they have received. The number of shares awarded can also be verified through the IPO allotment status. For those who did not receive shares, the company will start the refund process. Shares that are allocated will be credited to the demat accounts of the recipients.

The initiation of the refund process will start on Tuesday, November 10 for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Tuesday. Groww IPO listing date is scheduled for Wednesday, November 12.

If you have applied for the Groww IPO, you can do a Groww IPO status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is MUFG Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the Groww IPO allotment status of your application below: Groww IPO :

How to check Groww IPO allotment status on Registrar site? Step 1 Begin by navigating to the IPO registrar's webpage at Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can find it here: [IPO Registrar Website https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2 Once you arrive on the site, confidently select the desired IPO from the dropdown list. The name will be visible only if the allocation has been confirmed—let’s go!

Step 3 Next, opt for one of three simple methods to verify your status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN. Choose the one that works best for you.

Step 4 Decide whether you will utilize ASBA or non-ASBA for your application type—it’s your decision!

Step 5 Enter the required information based on the method you chose in Step 3. You can do this!

Step 6 Finish by completing the captcha to keep everything secure, and then hit submit. That’s all there is to it!

How to check Groww IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1 Visit the official NSE website's Groww IPO allotment status page at https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp.

Step 2 To create an account on the NSE site, click on the 'Click here to sign up' link and enter your PAN.

Step 3 Log in by inputting your username, password, and the captcha code.

Step 4 On the subsequent page that appears, check your IPO allotment status.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.